Duplicate tabs across workspaces after Syncing
-
Just started with a new laptop. I have backed up all my Vivaldi settings in the old ones with Sync.
First time I logged in a synced all went great: selected the most recent window, and perfectly synced about 100 tabs and four workspaces, and of course all the other stuff. Closed the initial window and kept only the synced one. Then, after a few minutes, only the pinned tabs remained in the main workspace. The other tabs were gone idk why.
I quit, relaunched, logged out, logged in, re-synced. Synced again and picked the same synced window with 100 tabs and more: all workspaces got duplicated, pinned and non-pinned tabs...
I have noticed this has been reported by Mac users in this post.
-
@FCalderoni
Hi, another user report duplicated workspaces but workspaces are not synced at all only tabs.
So how do you open tabs on the new system, from the windows panel?
-
Hi @mib2berlin and thanks.
Yes, after logging in in Vivaldi (notes, bookmarks and stuff synced well) I wend to the upper right corner (cloud icon) and selected one of the available windows (about 100 tabs). It opened four workspaces and distributed the tabs correctly.
FWIW, I am experiencing just the same issue of Mac users in the post I have linked above...
-
@FCalderoni
The thread is a bit confused, for example duplicated pinned tabs if you close a window is the expected behave.
Can you explain a it more?
Your main systems have multiple windows with multiple workspaces in each?
How do you close the window, X and quit is different.
I try to reproduce this but I don`t use multiple windows usually, more than 10 workspaces are a nightmare for me.
-
Thanks, happy to provide more insight.
Upgrading from one laptop (Win11, Vivaldi up-to-date, 4 workspaces and about 100 tabs) to another (Win 11, Vivaldi installed today).
I do not work in multiple windows regularly. Just a few workspaces and some ~100 tabs.
On the new laptop, new vivaldi, I have launched Vivaldi, opened a first "fresh" window, then settings, logged in and synced all my data. At first, this went just fine. Everything went to its place (except for panels, argh! ). I then clicked on the synced tabs little cloud (upper right, next to the tab bin), found the last synced window on the old laptop with 100+.
Opened it (it opens in a second window and includes the four workspaces and 100+ tabs correctly sorted). I closed the "first window" (the one with 1-2 tabs after starting vivaldi for the first time) and kept the window with my 100+ tabs.
Then I went on with donwloading and installing software and apps. I must have closed Vivaldi (always done with X button upper right, unaware of quit), restarted the laptop, opened Vivaldi again, downloaded, and installed, and so on.
At a certain moment I have noticed that instead of my 100+ tabs... I was left with only the four pinned tabs (synced from the old laptop) and the other tabs were just gone.
I was still logged in so I have clicked again on the little cloud, selected once more the window from the old laptop with about 100 tabs.
They opened again, but this time many tabs in the workspaces are duplicated.
- In fact, duplicates tabs are in the "background" workspaces
- in the "foreground" workspace only the pinned tabs were duplicated.
- Last, very weird, some of the tabs in one of the background workspaces convert to Microsoft Teams "Join conversation" pages.
In summary, it looks like:
- some tabs are deleted/closed not clear why
- If I re-open a synced window from the menu, the tabs are added to the ones currently open (thus duplication) instead of syncing.
- some tabs are converted/ some new tabs are created with MS Teams' Join Conversation (see below from my closed tab list)
I hope this is clear.
-
@FCalderoni
As all is messed up on the laptop anyway try this on your main system:
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Close Vivaldi
Copy the folder Sessions and the file Preferences from your profile to a USB stick.
On the laptop, delete the folder Sessions and the file Preferences.
Copy the folder Sessions and the file Preferences from the USB stick to your laptop profile.
Now you should have all windows, workspaces and tabs on the laptop.