Thanks, happy to provide more insight.

Upgrading from one laptop (Win11, Vivaldi up-to-date, 4 workspaces and about 100 tabs) to another (Win 11, Vivaldi installed today).

I do not work in multiple windows regularly. Just a few workspaces and some ~100 tabs.

On the new laptop, new vivaldi, I have launched Vivaldi, opened a first "fresh" window, then settings, logged in and synced all my data. At first, this went just fine. Everything went to its place (except for panels, argh! ). I then clicked on the synced tabs little cloud (upper right, next to the tab bin), found the last synced window on the old laptop with 100+.



Opened it (it opens in a second window and includes the four workspaces and 100+ tabs correctly sorted). I closed the "first window" (the one with 1-2 tabs after starting vivaldi for the first time) and kept the window with my 100+ tabs.

Then I went on with donwloading and installing software and apps. I must have closed Vivaldi (always done with X button upper right, unaware of quit), restarted the laptop, opened Vivaldi again, downloaded, and installed, and so on.

At a certain moment I have noticed that instead of my 100+ tabs... I was left with only the four pinned tabs (synced from the old laptop) and the other tabs were just gone.

I was still logged in so I have clicked again on the little cloud, selected once more the window from the old laptop with about 100 tabs.

They opened again, but this time many tabs in the workspaces are duplicated.

In fact, duplicates tabs are in the "background" workspaces in the "foreground" workspace only the pinned tabs were duplicated. Last, very weird, some of the tabs in one of the background workspaces convert to Microsoft Teams "Join conversation" pages.

In summary, it looks like:

some tabs are deleted/closed not clear why

If I re-open a synced window from the menu, the tabs are added to the ones currently open (thus duplication) instead of syncing.

some tabs are converted/ some new tabs are created with MS Teams' Join Conversation (see below from my closed tab list)

I hope this is clear.