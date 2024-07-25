Feature:

Adding custom and preset ratios for tab tiling. This would allow users to pick from a list of ratios for tile sizes (and add their own) and then the browser would auto fit the tiles to the window size to make them fit that ratio.

Explanation:

Having presets and set ratios for tab tiling could make web development easier, so that someone could have a preset for the exact phone to laptop ratio tiled automatically.

This could also have other uses like someone consistently wanting specific ratios for different things (note taking, writing and research, etc).

It shouldn't be too difficult to implement as it's should just be a dropdown menu and simple autoscaling (with flexboxes it's a simple flex-grow/shrink change). Basically like recreating the inspect menu's "Dimensions" feature but built into Vivaldi's great tiling. It could even just be in the quick command menu with arguments for ratios.

It could also be just be in the rightclick menu with a popup to pick from different options or add a new one.

Thank you for everything you all do! I love Vivaldi so much!