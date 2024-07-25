Hi there,

Sometimes I want to group my tabs in the simplest way and just use drag and drop without right-clicking, but the great features of Stacks and Workspaces sometimes make the tabs too isolated from other open tabs.

This is what I mean:



When making Stacks the stacked tabs are hidden and you have to click extra times to see them all. And with two rows of tabs you are not alowed to see the tab thumbnails. And dragging between groups is not as straightforward as in the screenshot above is.

The situation in the screenshot above was achieved by Googling full-size, solid-colour images and saving them as favourites on the Speed Dial. This allows you to create multiple colour separations when you need them.

But an internal Vivaldi function for this would be great. Like tab colour marking, tab tagging, or some other purely visual way of keeping the open tabs in order.

What do you think of this soft grouping?