So I already noticed this before, but thought it was a problem with the vivaldi built-in adblocker. But now I'm thinking it's an issue with the integration with uBlock extension.

Basically, I watched youtube in the background on vivaldi yesterday for ages and never saw an advert. Of course, I was using uBlock, and had the vivaldi built-in adblock completely disabled.

Today though, I was watching youtube without issue, until I had to restart vivaldi to test some .css changes. And when vivaldi rebooted, I immediately started getting ads on youtube, and they now won't go away.

I would say this might be a uBlock issue, but I have been running ublock on firefox for the last couple weeks and never saw a single ad, no matter how many restarts I had to do (I had also been tinkering with css changed on firefox so a very similar test). It -could- still be ublock, but it seems extremely unlikely, as I have also never had this issue on Edge, Floorp, or Brave.

So it seems like Vivaldi has some issue with uBlock integration. I now have ads on youtube again, and also I have no resume-function on youtube videos (when I re-open the video, it starts from the beginning instead of starting from where I left off).

This is the reason I stopped using vivaldi a couple weeks ago, and moved to firefox. But firefox was so bad on android I came back to vivaldi in the hopes of fixing the vertical tabs issues with css (which I am making progress on). However if I can't get rid of these youtube ads I'll probably have to move again and go back to Edge probably.