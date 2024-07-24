Pages are blank
-
Giuseppe97
sometimes Vivaldi doesn't work and just give back a blank page, how to fix?
In the example below, i'm in netlify.com and if i click login i get a blank page.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Giuseppe97 Please check Vivaldi Blocker (see Shield in adress field) and disable block of ads or tracking.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
-
Giuseppe97
if you mean like this, it's the same.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Giuseppe97 Site works fine here.
You have a lot of extensions.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
barbudo2005
Said:
You have a lot of extensions.
Yes, but also none that can be easily recognized from its icon.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Giuseppe97 You seem to use Vivaldi internal Blocker ans a extra privacy/adblocker extensions?
You can list your extensions by opening
vivaldi://system/in address field
in extensions section click on Expand
Copy the listed lines
Paste here