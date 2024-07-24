Solved Yandex.com not working
Hi there,
When I open this link (Yandex.com), it gives me this https://i.imgur.com/ZugC57T.png
I tried opening it on (Guest profile) with the same result. I also tried another browser (Floorp), and it's working on it.
System: Linux Manjaro with Plasma 6.0.5
Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
How can I fix this, please?
Thanks in advance.
@MWJ97 Misconfiguration of their servers.
Nothing we can fix.
Fun fact:
https://www.yandex.com/support/ works
and https://wap.yandex.com/search works
With Android Vivaldi 6.8 yandex.com works.
@MWJ97 Can not be reached on Chromium 126, too.
Broken website.
https://yandex.com/ fails.
So, what can be the problem?
Pathduck
@MWJ97 It's a website problem. It fails in all Chromium browsers - Edge, Chrome, Opera.
Interestingly, it works in Firefox. And also Brave for some reason...
Maybe Russki no like Chromium.
Or they've finally decided to block their internet from the evil western degenerate culture. Which would be fine by me, I have no use of their services.
yandex.com works again on desktop.
//edit: after some minutes it fails again on browsers.
Yes, it works fine on Firefox.
Yandex images, too.
Also, if you add a search item in the link, it'll open.
Pathduck
@MWJ97 Please mark your topic as Solved now that you have an answer to your question.
I do not know if 6.9 Snapshot works.
But i am not willing to test with 6.9 Snapshot's outdated Chromium 126.0.6478.166 core on such untrusted domain.
MMWJ97 has marked this topic as solved
@Pathduck I contacted Yandex support, and they told me that (We cannot influence a third-party service. Please contact Vivaldi browser support with this issue.)
Pathduck
@MWJ97 Well, their support are idiots then.
It seems to work fine here.
@Pathduck Yes, I think so
It's still not working for me, even on a guest profile.
Typing
yandex.comfails to load, typing
www.yandex.comwants to know if i am a robot, after solving captcha i was allowed to enter this russian controlled site. WTF!!! These russian webmasters and server admins do not know what standards are. CRAP!
This also fails.
DoctorG
Perhaps Yandex had geo-blocking with some special browsers.
But, this issue has started recently. It was working fine.
Is there any way to deal with it?
@MWJ97 Guessing... do you have Third Party Cookies disabled?
Attached log image from Ublock. I have a Ublock Adblocker that stops me from loading the site, notably the Captcha, which is third party site and I suspect wants to set cookies
-
I have uBlock Origin, too. I disabled it, but still not loading.
-
I check with Vivaldi 6.8 + 6.9 and other Chromium 127 + 129, and typing
yandex.comsometimes a captcha come up. But mostly it is rejected.
I did not lock cookies and used fresh profiles.
Could be that the Yandex server farm load balancer is broken and sends wrong data for SSL.
Perhaps the Russian Internet itself is broken in routing from the EU or something is blocked by Yandex servers themselves.