Hello Vivaldi community,

I need help with a certain issue I have just recently been having since the last update. Been using Vivaldi for almost a year now and have had almost zero issues, however, after the last update my video playback on Youtube in full screen lags while having it in theater mode is fine. Curious if this has occurred to anyone else since the new update? Also noticed that certain settings were reverted back to normal, like theme and fonts. that I had to change back. Any help would be amazing!

Computer parts : Ryzen 9 5900x, Radeon 7800xt, 32 GB of RAM, OS ran on M.2

I have also tried watching Youtube on Edge and it was fine. Do not have Chrome or Firefox but willing to download them to test it out.

I also want to add in my download speeds are around 800MBps. Not sure if it is relevant