As you can see in the screenshot below, my browser history under "Tools" -> "History" is updated live to include everything (note that today is the 23rd), but the sidebar is stuck on the 21st.

To state the obvious, I am indeed scrolled up all the way on the sidebar. (The fact that the sidebar often does scroll down when I open it, however, is a complaint for another time.)

This happened the same day I updated Vivaldi to 6.8 from 6.6. However, I updated Vivaldi earlier in the day on the 21st, and it seems to have kept logging my browsing history until the end of the 21st, and then stopped. Nothing changed in terms of my behavior or my computer between the last entry on the sidebar and the next day. I went to sleep just past 11pm, leaving my computer on as I always do, and then resumed my browser usage as usual when I woke up on the 22nd.