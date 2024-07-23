History not updating in sidebar
As you can see in the screenshot below, my browser history under "Tools" -> "History" is updated live to include everything (note that today is the 23rd), but the sidebar is stuck on the 21st.
To state the obvious, I am indeed scrolled up all the way on the sidebar. (The fact that the sidebar often does scroll down when I open it, however, is a complaint for another time.)
This happened the same day I updated Vivaldi to 6.8 from 6.6. However, I updated Vivaldi earlier in the day on the 21st, and it seems to have kept logging my browsing history until the end of the 21st, and then stopped. Nothing changed in terms of my behavior or my computer between the last entry on the sidebar and the next day. I went to sleep just past 11pm, leaving my computer on as I always do, and then resumed my browser usage as usual when I woke up on the 22nd.
@Aelius it happend to me few times before. In sidebar/webpanel, try to collapse all folder (rmb menu), sort it twice via arrow in right top corner and check if the today's date history is on top
Thanks, it's fixed now. Thankfully I also didn't lose out on the history that wasn't showing -- it's all included now.
Glad it's not a big deal, even if it happens again.
@Aelius Glad I could help
Okay, this is getting to be more than just a one-off annoyance.
Every single day, the history sidebar neglects to update itself for the new day. I have to engage in this silly workaround every time. It's not a huge time sink or anything, but come on.
mib2berlin
@Aelius @kryllyn
Hi, this doesn't happen for all user, I never could reproduce this.
I save my history for one Year, it is 8 Month now, do you save forever?
Maybe an extension cause this, they can really do anything in a browser.
The worst case is a broken profile or history file, downgrade Vivaldi can cause this or a crash of Vivaldi.
Create a new second profile and copy your history file over from your default profile.
This exclude all extensions and profile issues.
If it still happen in the new profile your history file is may broken. Delete the file, Vivaldi create a new clean one after restart the new profile, test this for a while.
Cheers, mib