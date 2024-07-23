Disable standard password manager? I've seen the other post related to this, and it does not solve my problem, I am not going to delete the Default folder and start over setting up all my settings. There has to be a better way to disable the Vivaldi Password feature. It is always filling in the password before my prefered password manage (Bitwarden) and then bitwarden is constantly trying to update or create a new entry, this has resulted in 100s of entries that are duplicated.

Please provide a way to disable the Vivaldi password manager completely. If I have to, I can go into some advance settings. I'm not scared, been fighting other advanced problems all morning. I need a Win here.. Thanks!