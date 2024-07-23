Can't save encryption key
-
I am trying to save encryption key.
I press button "Save encryption key", then I select a place on my computer and press "Save". But file is not created.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey @ddd356!
Have you given the file a name?
-
mib2berlin
@ddd356
Hi, which version of Vivaldi do you use, there was a bug some time ago but it is fixed now.
Did you create a name for the file, like important_key.txt for example?
Iirc you had to logout/in to Vivaldi sync to get this sorted out.
Be careful, you have to know your encryption password to login again.
Cheers, mib