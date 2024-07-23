Hi

What I love about Vivaldi is the ability to give bookmarks a specific nickname and then access them very quickly via quick command pallet.

It's been working flawlessly until the recent update, in which, I believe, introduced some changes for being able to search for specific tabs or history within the quick command.

However, because of the way it's implemented now, when I try to search for my specific sites using their assigned shortcuts, I get results for the open tabs. This is because most tabs have their site domains start with nicknames I've provided to the bookmarks even if these sites pages are not relevant to them.

I have looked through the settings and I couldn't find anything related to prioritising search items. Another solution would be just to rename nicknames, but these nicknames are usually 1 or 2 letters for memory and access efficiency and muscle memory need to be re-trained.

So, the request is if it's possible to introduce a setting or amend its internal search implementation for the quick command pallet to prioritise bookmarks' nicknames above history or tab names.