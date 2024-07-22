@yemre Another e-mail standard is that an incoming mail server is allowed up to five days to deliver an e-mail, before returning it as undelivered, so you should eventually receive notifications of the e-mail(s) being undelivered. Sometimes the notification is sent immediately, with others, it can take the full five days. It all depends on how the mail server is configured.

There are also instances where an undeliverable e-mail might not be returned to the sender. For example, if the receiving mail server is being spammed repeatedly by another, they could simply delete the e-mail(s) and not attempt delivery. They could also put a temporary block on the sending server, thus causing a delay in delivery.

If your messages were sent to vivaldi.net, I do not know how long it will take before delivery attempts time out. It would depend on how the sending mail server is configured.