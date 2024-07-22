“.” sign in the mail address
-
[email protected] [email protected] are they two different addresses? When using “.” the mail does not arrive in the inbox
-
@yemre yes, two different addresses.
-
@WildEnte "." when getting a username. The sign is considered invalid, but "." Where do the e-mails sent when using it go?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@yemre Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
My understanding is that Gmail allows such addressing and their server ignores the period in the username on an incoming e-mail.
You can use alias addressing with Vivaldi Webmail, See this section in Vivaldi Help, for information about using Aliases with Vivaldi Webmail.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@yemre If there is no such address, the standard is for a mail server to return (or 'bounce') the message back to the sender, informing them that it can't be delivered and for what reason.
-
@edwardp "." When I send an e-mail to the address containing the code to test it, I do not receive any error message afterwards. As a matter of fact, dotted expression can be easier, it would be nice if this is fixed with an update.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@yemre Another e-mail standard is that an incoming mail server is allowed up to five days to deliver an e-mail, before returning it as undelivered, so you should eventually receive notifications of the e-mail(s) being undelivered. Sometimes the notification is sent immediately, with others, it can take the full five days. It all depends on how the mail server is configured.
There are also instances where an undeliverable e-mail might not be returned to the sender. For example, if the receiving mail server is being spammed repeatedly by another, they could simply delete the e-mail(s) and not attempt delivery. They could also put a temporary block on the sending server, thus causing a delay in delivery.
If your messages were sent to vivaldi.net, I do not know how long it will take before delivery attempts time out. It would depend on how the sending mail server is configured.