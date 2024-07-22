Use to be able to save passwords from Vivaldi on a computer to a usb stick, then insert the thumb drive to another computer (whether M$ or Linux) and import the csv file. However, the process to do so no longer works.

When an attempt is made to import the csv file, which is shown from File-Import from Application or Files,...., the file is greyed out and non-importable.

If Settings is accessed from Password management, the file can be selected but results in "0 passwords imported to Vivaldi Password Manager on this device"

What happened?

From searching and researching, it appears importing via transporting via a thumb drive or e-mail attachment is no longer an option. However, it appears passwords can be transferred if sycned thru a Google or other account such as gmx which is not a preferred process if security is a concern, as then control over the passwords is gone; similar to uploading content to the cloud, actual control is lost and the content remains on an unknown server (normally by Google, Microsoft or Amazon) regardless of whether the user deletes it; its just not viewable by the user. Thus why exporting passwords as a scv file and then importing to Vivadi on a different computer is the most secure or preferred method for experienced users.

Therefore, if exporting passwords and importing passwords by transferring a csv file is no longer an option, would it be best for Vivaldi to scrub their site of any reference toward transferring passwords via csv files so Vivavaldi users are not misled?

Passwords has always been and appears to remain an issue that for some reason cannot be resolved. Its extremely simple to export passwords but to import them is an entirely different matter. Unfortuately, transferring passwords is also becoming an issue with other browsers. Its as if passwords (data) can no longer be maintained and controlled by the actual user and only by big tech.

I love Vivaldi and use it exclusivlely except for LibreWolf on occasion; which is a more secure version of Firefox and which users can actually have control over such items as plugins and extensions.

If I am mistaken or anyone has a proven method to export and then import passwords with the Vivaldi browser, please comment.

Thank you.

Almost forgot, an option that does work is to export the passwords into a spreadsheet and then use the spreadsheet to access the passwords but that kinda defeats the purose of a password manager in a browser and adds time to accessing a bookmarked site.