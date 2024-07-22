I use Vivaldi for many years, as it offers more options than the "famous" browsers do and it can be customized far more........but........there is always a but... I got really really sick of the notifications pop ups whenever i download something and it finishes or in any other case, that last like 30secs or so and like that was not enough, there is no option to set how many secs i want it there before it gets out of my way but only to disable or enable it.

This thing alone, since i saw that noone cared to correct it after several other users reports, made me turn to Edge that has already implemented many of Vivaldi similar options plus native mouse gestures which is important to me, plus the fact that Edge's notifications last for much less and the best part is......I can click anywhere on the page and it closes instantly which is VERY GOOD instead of trying to aim for the tiny X.

If i bothered.... to move and reorganized my favorites to Edge, talkin about hundreds and customize it to my like in order to become my main browser, that means... enough is enough.

I rarely bother to write in this forum as i've seen the way moderators and developers treat people here, but i had to write this and let it be known why some users can decide to take such important decision to main another browser and where can they get to when they see ignorance and apathy from those who can solve problems..... but do not.

Here is an example of a notification in case someone wants to see what i mean.... and yes some people do give gravity to such details