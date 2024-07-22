Solved How to open a mail message in a new tab when it is part of a thread?
How do you open a message which is part of a thread in a new tab? double clicking only works on the first (oldest) message of the thread. Double clicking the messages of the thread above it will just collapse the thread.
the goal here is to open 2 messages in 2 different tabs so i can tile them side by side to read comparisons.
yojimbo274064400
@dalinar select message and press
Enter/
Returnkey to open in new tab.
