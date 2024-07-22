Heya.

After a long wait I finally received my VIA-compatible keyboard. I went to their website and try to connect the keyboard with the web-application. Unfortunately I can't connect my keyboard using Vivaldi. I tried Brave and as soon as I click on the "Authorize device"-button a popup shows where I can select my keyboard and the software loads perfectly.

I started to look into my settings, but couldn't find anything that's blocking the popup. I have the same addons in Brave and disabling them has no effect at all.

Can anyone throw me some idea's what could be causing this so I can look into it some more?

Thanks in advance.

EDIT: I forgot to add the link of the website: https://usevia.app