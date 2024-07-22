@iAN-CooG said in Flie size difference for download:

The notation at filecrypto is wrong, they should say GiB and not GB

Actually, they list Gigabytes. It's nearly the same as Windows lists it as:



It's actually 5 138 022 400 bytes or 5.138 GiB - Vivaldi rounds this up to 5.14.

Even funnier, Google Drive lists it as:

Size 5 GB

I think a while ago Vivaldi decided to use GiB and not GB. Just because it's geekier I guess - and also more accurate

too bad for oldschoolers like me, they changed the meaning of GigaBytes to Billions of bytes (10^9 bytes) and not anymore 2^30 bytes, which is instead renamed to GibiBytes.

I remember when TPB changed its listing to GiB, it was confusing