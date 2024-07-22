File size difference for download
Hello, i whish to know why is the size of the file indicate by the vivaldi browser is not the same as the link for downloading file ? Please see attachment.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
https://www.google.com/search?q=4.79+GiB+in+GB&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
The notation at filecrypto is wrong, they should say GiB and not GB
too bad for oldschoolers like me, they changed the meaning of GigaBytes to Billions of bytes (10^9 bytes) and not anymore 2^30 bytes, which is instead renamed to GibiBytes.
shrug
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@iAN-CooG said in Flie size difference for download:
Actually, they list Gigabytes. It's nearly the same as Windows lists it as:
It's actually 5 138 022 400 bytes or 5.138 GiB - Vivaldi rounds this up to 5.14.
Even funnier, Google Drive lists it as:
Size 5 GB
I think a while ago Vivaldi decided to use GiB and not GB. Just because it's geekier I guess - and also more accurate
I remember when TPB changed its listing to GiB, it was confusing
Re: Flie size difference for download
Ok, i'm glad it's normal. thanks folks.
