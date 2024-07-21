Vivaldi never notifies me when there's a new version available.

I have this setting checked:



Also, as far as I can see, there is supposed to be an 'update' icon in the status bar

But this shows up in actuality.

For instance, I am currently on version 6.8.3381.46. The way I found out that there was a new version was through a page on the Vivaldi blog, which gave a notification that there was a new version.

Basically, whenever I check for a new version by way of Help > Check for Updates..., there is inevitably a new version available.