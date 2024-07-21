I want to install vivaldi snapshot and vivaldi stable side by side. I do not want to upgrade from vivaldi stable to vivaldi snapshot, I would rather install them side by side. I would suggest tweaking the installer so that Vivaldi Stable is installed to C:\Program Files\Vivaldi Technologies\Vivaldi Stable\vivaldi.exe and vivaldi snapshot is installed to C:\Program Files\Vivaldi Technologies\Vivaldi Snapshot\vivaldi.exe. As for Linux Vivaldi Snapshot is installed to /opt/vivaldi/snapshot/vivaldi and vivaldi stable is installed to /opt/vivaldi/stable/vivaldi.

