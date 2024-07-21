Permit the installing of Vivaldi Stable and Vivaldi Snapshot side by side.
JoeBecomeTheSun
I want to install vivaldi snapshot and vivaldi stable side by side. I do not want to upgrade from vivaldi stable to vivaldi snapshot, I would rather install them side by side. I would suggest tweaking the installer so that Vivaldi Stable is installed to C:\Program Files\Vivaldi Technologies\Vivaldi Stable\vivaldi.exe and vivaldi snapshot is installed to C:\Program Files\Vivaldi Technologies\Vivaldi Snapshot\vivaldi.exe. As for Linux Vivaldi Snapshot is installed to /opt/vivaldi/snapshot/vivaldi and vivaldi stable is installed to /opt/vivaldi/stable/vivaldi.
Note to the moderators:
Please move this to desktop feature requests. I cannot post there because when I select desktop feature requests discourse throws an error that my post must contain at least one tag and there is no option to add a tag. Sorry about this but I cannot move it myself.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@JoeBecomeTheSun Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
You can have as many Snapshot installs as you'd like, with its own self-contained User Data folder.
discourse throws an error that my post must contain at least one tag
This is not Discourse, this is NodeBB.
And yes you need at least one tag.
@JoeBecomeTheSun As mentioned by @Pathduck I have three side-by-side instances of Vivaldi (stable, snapshot, internal test version installed on each of my (many) machines at all times, merely by installing them standalone. Each has its own data and configuration, each updates according to its own update stream, and they never get crossed up.
@JoeBecomeTheSun In Windows you could do standalone installs and have a dozen copies each with their own profiles in any combination of versions. In Linux the package manager will only allow one of each version, but the only question is which version should be brought up if you type "vivaldi" on a command line.
As a Snapshot build is considered unstable, it is only sensible for the developers to expect people to also have a Stable build installed, and since changes to features might make a Snapshot's profile unreadable to an "older" version that also requires they have independent (other than through Sync) profiles. All software should follows those rules, and Vivaldi does. Simple as that.