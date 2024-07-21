Periodic Reload setting at the first tab
-
Cannot apply auto reload setting to the first tab I made in each of Normal windows and Private windows. Any of from Quick Commands and RMB at the tab don't work.
The second and subsequent tabs don't have such problem, and it remains even if the tab order is changed.
Steps to reproduce:
- Open a Private window
- Open a page at the tab
- Quick Commands: Periodic Reload 1'
- No countdown, Not reloaded
At the Welcome page when you create a new profile, it's the first tab. Go to vivaldi.com, Periodic Reload will not work here too.
Tested with a fresh profile.
6.9.3405.3 (Official Build) Windows10 22H2
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Periodic_Reload_of_Tabs
Can anyone confirm?
-
Reported VB-108235.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Lipok Hi, I confirmed the issue internally. Thanks for reporting, I've actually noticed the same myself, just that I don't use periodic reload that much, and it only applies for the first tab.
One thing you failed to mention is it also only applies if the Startup With setting is set to something other than Session. Since Session is the default and most users keep that it's not something easily noticed.
Hopefully a fix will come in an upcoming Snapshot (I notice you use Snaps as well).
-
Thanks for your replying.
@Pathduck said in Periodic Reload setting at the first tab:
only applies if the Startup With setting is set to something other than Session
I reported three ways to reproduce from the bugreport page, at Private window, new profile and starting with URL.
And I have tested these ways with four "Startup with" settings. Then what I found out was "Startup with" settings make no difference. Any settings you choose, all situations (I report) seem to be having the problem.