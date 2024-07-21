Cannot apply auto reload setting to the first tab I made in each of Normal windows and Private windows. Any of from Quick Commands and RMB at the tab don't work.

The second and subsequent tabs don't have such problem, and it remains even if the tab order is changed.

Steps to reproduce:

Open a Private window Open a page at the tab Quick Commands: Periodic Reload 1' No countdown, Not reloaded

At the Welcome page when you create a new profile, it's the first tab. Go to vivaldi.com, Periodic Reload will not work here too.

Tested with a fresh profile.

6.9.3405.3 (Official Build) Windows10 22H2

Can anyone confirm?