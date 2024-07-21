Hi @mib2berlin, I am not sure if you configure the taskbar icon. The "Toggle UI" function I am talking is in keyboard shortcuts under the View section.

I have remapped the function to Ctrl + U, and whenever I execute the function key, every UI on the screen(sidebar, panel, status bar) disappears. However, when I repressed Ctrl + U to bring back the sidebar, the first workspace that I was at will change to workspace 4. Because of this bug or issue I deleted all the workspace that I have setup and now I have only 2.

Let me know if you need any further clarification.