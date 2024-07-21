opens random workspaces
When I start, or restart, vivaldi, it often opens in a different workspace than it closed with. not seeing any consistency.
bug? setting?
@astro46 yes I am also experiencing that when Using the shortcut Toggle UI.
Hi @mib2berlin, I am not sure if you configure the taskbar icon. The "Toggle UI" function I am talking is in keyboard shortcuts under the
Viewsection.
I have remapped the function to Ctrl + U, and whenever I execute the function key, every UI on the screen(sidebar, panel, status bar) disappears. However, when I repressed Ctrl + U to bring back the sidebar, the first workspace that I was at will change to workspace 4. Because of this bug or issue I deleted all the workspace that I have setup and now I have only 2.
Let me know if you need any further clarification.
@dinmon
OK, this is to Windowish for me I am on Linux mainly.
Anyway, this happen with two workspaces too, I always start with the start page but on this install it start with workspace one.
You can report it to the bug tracker and I can add a comment, maybe a developer can reproduce this.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@dinmon I just reported this as a bug.
Summary: vivaldi sometimes opens in a different workspace than it closed with.
Key: VB-108218
Project: Vivaldi Browser
@astro46
Hi, thanks for the report.
I cant confirm the report because my issue is a bit different but add tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib
@astro46 said in opens random workspaces:
VB-108218
Thank you hopefully it is addressed soon, it is quite annoying sometimes.
@mib2berlin would it make sense to enter another bug report, if your issue is slightly different? since I can't supply steps to make it happen, devs are likely to not deal with it if they can't reproduce it. might be good for them to see that others have a similar issue.
@astro46
I added a comment how I can reproduce it myself.
The problem is, I have 12 Vivaldi installs but it happen only on one.
We have some other reports with jumping tabs/workspaces so I hope the developer can add better checks in which state Vivaldi close.
Cheers, mib