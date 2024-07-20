BUG: Hidden extensions in sidebar unhide themselves occasionally.
iamstonecutter
Hi,
I am using the latest snapshot version on Linux and for the past ten days I have noticed a bug with a couple extensions but mostly with 'uBlock Origin'. The extension is hidden, and my extensions are in my sidebar.
From what I am noticing, new tabs might be what is triggering this, but the extension will unhide itself. I can re-hide it, but oddly enough, it takes two sequences of right-clicking the extension and clicking hide for it to actually hide again. Despite hiding, it again, though, it will soon enough unhide itself once again.
Anyone else experiencing this?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@iamstonecutter Hi, this is a known bug introduced with the last Snapshot, it was reported:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/766176
VB-107971 [Regression] Hidden extensions icons randomly reappear
Should be fixed once the developers are back from holidays in August I guess
Also, price of using Snapshot, bugs come and they go