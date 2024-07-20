Hi,

I am using the latest snapshot version on Linux and for the past ten days I have noticed a bug with a couple extensions but mostly with 'uBlock Origin'. The extension is hidden, and my extensions are in my sidebar.

From what I am noticing, new tabs might be what is triggering this, but the extension will unhide itself. I can re-hide it, but oddly enough, it takes two sequences of right-clicking the extension and clicking hide for it to actually hide again. Despite hiding, it again, though, it will soon enough unhide itself once again.

Anyone else experiencing this?