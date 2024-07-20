Hi,

When the default UI layout is used with tabs on top of the screen, the Trash menu with closed tabs shows the tab that was closed most recently on top. This means, the closest to the position of the mouse pointer (positioned on the trash can).

However, if you choose to put the tabs on the bottom of the screen, the listing order of items in the Trash menu is not changed. The most recently closed tab is still on top of the list. This means that you have to move the pointer quite a distance away from the trash can icon. Why don't we invert the list then?

From a usability perspective from my personal experiences, tabs that were closed recently are also the most likely ones to be reopened.

For that reason I would suggest to provide the possibility that the most recently closed tab is always displayed the closest to the trash can icon.

Thanks for considering this!

Stijn