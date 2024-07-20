I have been using Vivaldi since it was in beta on Raspberry Pi and it is my default browser on my Mac.

I recently started using on my 13" iPad but keep pressing the wrong button because my muscle memory can't get used to the differences in platforms.

Would it be possible to have an option to move the Refresh button to the toolbar next to < & > buttons rather than the right of the Address Bar like on desktop version?

Second request, I have disabled Display speed dials on Start Page but it keeps appearing when I wake my iPad.

I have nothing in speed dials and never use it.