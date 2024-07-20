Multiple tiling options for better tiling view
regberesford
Better tiling options can be designed ie.
I am a heavy user of the tiling system and would love more options than just squares that can be dragged. I need to have more tiling options, e.g., three vertical on the left and one primary on the right, etc. See what TradingView offers.
Tabs arrangement, layout options, view
Tiling Options
User Interface
Layout Design
Window Management
Customization
Workflow Optimization
Multi-Display Setup
Visual Organization
User Experience