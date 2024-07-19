This topic has been discussed, but I never understood why it's fine to reuse a copy of your appdata folder since Vivaldi doesn't sync your configurations. Here's a copilot explain

Backup: "C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default"

Suggestion: Use Windows Sandbox, Install Vivaldi, Configure, keep a clean version for reuse.

Q: In the windows file system, if a program is installed for a specific user (and not all system user) where should it be installed in appdata? local or remote appdata ?

Copilot

If a program is installed for a specific user on Windows, it should be installed in the user’s Local AppData folder The Local subfolder in AppData is used for per-user applications and settings that do not roam across different machines23. Here is the typical location:

C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Local

This folder is normally hidden, so you might need to enable the visibility of hidden folders in your file explorer settings to see it1.

Please note that the Roaming subfolder in AppData is used for application data that roams with the user profile. The data in this folder will sync across machines when the user logs into the same account on a different machine2.

Q: I'm not using "roaming profiles", so why are so many programs installed in my remote appdata folder

Copilot

There are a few reasons why many programs are installed in the AppData\Roaming folder:

User-Specific Installations: Some programs are designed to be installed on a per-user basis, rather than for all users of a system. Installing in the AppData folder allows these programs to be available to just the user that installs it1.

Avoiding User Account Control (UAC) Prompts: Installing programs in the AppData folder can help avoid User Account Control (UAC) prompts, which are typically required for installations in the Program Files folder. This is because users have at least Modify permissions on their AppData folder for basic account functionality to work2.

Roaming Profiles: Even if you’re not using roaming profiles, some programs are designed to be compatible with them. The Roaming folder contains data that can move with a user profile from PC to PC when connected to a domain with a roaming profile34. This allows settings and data to follow users from one machine to another.

Ease of Update: Some programs choose to install in AppData to make updating easier. Since the AppData folder is writable by the user, the program can update itself without needing to prompt for administrator permissions5.

Remember, it’s always important to ensure that any software installed in this manner is from a trusted source, as software installed in the AppData folder can potentially impact only the user profile under which it was installed5. If you have any other questions or need further assistance, feel free to ask!

Q: In vivaldi, firefox, and chrome; can you copy the appdata folder to keep your configuration? for example, vivaldi allows you to customize keyboard shorts.

Copilot

Yes, you can copy the AppData folder to keep your configuration for Vivaldi, Firefox, and Chrome. Here’s how you can do it for each browser:

Vivaldi:

Go to vivaldi://about in your Vivaldi browser.

Check the “Profile Path” entry.

Navigate to that folder and go one directory up, so that you can see the Default folder1.

Close Vivaldi and copy the Default folder onto another drive/directory or ZIP it1.

If you use custom thumbnails for your Speed Dial, you’ll have to back them up separately1.

Firefox:

Open Firefox and type about:support in the address bar and press Enter.

Under the Application Basics section, click on Open Folder next to Profile Folder.

Your file explorer will open the Profiles folder. Close Firefox now.

Now, you can copy this Profiles folder to keep your configuration.

Chrome:

In the Windows search bar, type %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data\ and press Enter.

You will see a Default folder which contains all the user data2.

Close Chrome and copy this Default folder to keep your configuration2.

Please note that these steps will help you back up your browser configurations, but they may not include all data such as passwords. Also, always ensure to close the browser before copying the folders to prevent any file corruption12. If you have any other questions or need further assistance, feel free to ask!

Q: reinstalling windows is a way to fix a slow computer. it does this because bad configurations accumulate. would copying brower appdata user profile default folder keep data that slows windows down

Copilot

Reinstalling Windows can indeed help speed up a computer by removing old and unnecessary files, including accumulated bad configurations. However, copying the AppData folder from your browser profiles might not have the same effect.

The AppData folder for browsers like Vivaldi, Firefox, and Chrome contains user-specific data such as bookmarks, history, extensions, and settings1. While this data can be large, it’s generally not the type of data that would slow down your computer or your browser. It’s more about personalization and functionality rather than performance1.

However, if your AppData folder or specific browser profiles have become corrupted or bloated with excessive or unnecessary files, this could potentially slow down your browser or even your system2. In such cases, copying this data back after a fresh Windows install might reintroduce these issues2.

Therefore, if you’re experiencing significant slowdowns, it might be worth trying to reset your browser settings or create a new browser profile before resorting to a full Windows reinstall2. This can often resolve issues related to browser performance without affecting the rest of your system2.