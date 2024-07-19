Why are my custom images for quick dial constantly vanishing?
-
I like the thumbnails for pages that you get in quick dial. Unfortunately, some pages that are slow with loading content only show in the "loading" state when you use the automatic thumbnail. So I used screenshot of the websites as custom thumbnails in my quick access for some sites.
But everytime I start the browser (after being on my other machine with Vivaldi), these thumbnails are gone? It looks like this:
YouTube and fastmail are the ones that had custom screenshots as thumbnail.
I use Vivaldi Sync to sync my bookmarks and I've read some posts from a 1-2 years ago that this might be a problem with Sync.
Is there a workaround for this issue? Because I don't want to disable sync, since I want my other bookmarks synced (don't need the speed-dial to be synced necessarily).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Honumael Custom thumbs are not synced between devices.
-
Hello @DoctorG , thanks for the reply.
I think you're misunderstanding my issue. The custom thumbs vanish on the same device that I set them on.
And since it only happens during the first Vivaldi open of the day, I assume that it happens when data from my other device is synced to this device.
On this other device, I have also manually set custom thumbs on the same sites, which also vanish from the other device when I log on in the morning and open Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Honumael said in Why are my custom images for quick dial constantly vanishing?:
The custom thumbs vanish on the same device that I set them on.
Hmm, strange, i never saw this on my synced PC.
Which Vivaldi version do you use (see Help → About)?
-
@DoctorG Im using version "6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)".
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Honumael Just use the exact same images as thumbnails on both systems and you should be fine. And I mean the exact same - copy the images from one system to the other and add them again. Don't resize or modify the image files in any way.
I could go into details why this is, but suffice to say for now that's how you do it.