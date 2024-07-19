I like the thumbnails for pages that you get in quick dial. Unfortunately, some pages that are slow with loading content only show in the "loading" state when you use the automatic thumbnail. So I used screenshot of the websites as custom thumbnails in my quick access for some sites.

But everytime I start the browser (after being on my other machine with Vivaldi), these thumbnails are gone? It looks like this:



YouTube and fastmail are the ones that had custom screenshots as thumbnail.

I use Vivaldi Sync to sync my bookmarks and I've read some posts from a 1-2 years ago that this might be a problem with Sync.

Is there a workaround for this issue? Because I don't want to disable sync, since I want my other bookmarks synced (don't need the speed-dial to be synced necessarily).