Hi Vivaldi Community,

I've encountered an issue with Vivaldi that I'd like some help with. I usually have two windows open since I work with dual screens. Whenever I change workspaces, Vivaldi creates a new tab in the other window. This behavior is quite disruptive to my workflow, and I'm hoping there's a way to fix or work around it.

Steps to Reproduce:

Open Vivaldi browser with multiple windows. Change workspaces. Observe that a new tab is created in one of the other windows.

Note: I tested with a different new profile (no new extensions, default settings, etc) and it produced the same results for me.

Expected Behavior:

No new tabs should be created when changing workspaces.

Actual Behavior:

A new tab is created in another window whenever I change workspaces.

System Information:

Browser Version: Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Operating System: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4529)

Has anyone else experienced this issue or found a solution? Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you!