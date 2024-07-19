New Tab Issue When Changing Workspaces in Vivaldi
Hi Vivaldi Community,
I've encountered an issue with Vivaldi that I'd like some help with. I usually have two windows open since I work with dual screens. Whenever I change workspaces, Vivaldi creates a new tab in the other window. This behavior is quite disruptive to my workflow, and I'm hoping there's a way to fix or work around it.
Steps to Reproduce:
- Open Vivaldi browser with multiple windows.
- Change workspaces.
- Observe that a new tab is created in one of the other windows.
Note: I tested with a different new profile (no new extensions, default settings, etc) and it produced the same results for me.
Expected Behavior:
- No new tabs should be created when changing workspaces.
Actual Behavior:
- A new tab is created in another window whenever I change workspaces.
System Information:
- Browser Version: Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- Operating System: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4529)
Has anyone else experienced this issue or found a solution? Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Deathless1997 said in New Tab Issue When Changing Workspaces in Vivaldi:
6.8.3381.48
Yes, that is not fixed for 6.8.
But fixed for 6.9.3405.3 Snapshot
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) to test it as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
@DoctorG thanks! good to know
Sorry I am a bit new with Vivaldi (been using it for just around 1 month)
Does that mean that this issue will be fixed in the next update or maybe in a few weeks?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Deathless1997 I do not know when 6.9 Stable will be released.
The 6.9 Snapshot can be installed seprately, but that weekly test version is not for unexperienced users.
@DoctorG Yeah, I am not really an experienced user so I guess I just have to be patient til the update comes.
Still, it's nice knowing that it will be fixed in the next update. Thanks!