Hello community,

I use Vivaldi on a daily basis and wanted to deploy it in larger volumes in my company. But I realize that I have a problem with the way our ERP works.

Some links in the ERP open in popup windows.

If I open it from Firefox, here's the link:

https://xrp-flex.xxx.xxx/xxx/(W(10003))/pages/in/in202000.aspx?timeStamp=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&PopupPanel=On&CompanyID=xxxx+PREPROD+15.07.2024&InventoryCD=PM45++++++++++++++++

If I open it from Vivaldi :

https://xrp-flex.xxx.xxx/xxx/(W(10003))/pages/in/in202000.aspx?timeStamp=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&PopupPanel=On&CompanyID=xxxx+PREPROD+15.07.2024&

On vivaldi, some of the information passed as parameters in the URL is lost along the way! so I'm on the right page, but without the right information

I also don't understand, if I open these links, a second vivaldi window opens on the speedial, and then the link opens on the first window in a new tab...

So the link is truncated and a new window opens for nothing.

To solve this problem, I had checked in the settings to open popups in a new tab, but this doesn't solve the first problem.

It may be a simple matter to solve, but I don't have much idea. Help!

Thanks to all