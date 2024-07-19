URL Popup truncate
Baptiste39
Hello community,
I use Vivaldi on a daily basis and wanted to deploy it in larger volumes in my company. But I realize that I have a problem with the way our ERP works.
Some links in the ERP open in popup windows.
If I open it from Firefox, here's the link:
https://xrp-flex.xxx.xxx/xxx/(W(10003))/pages/in/in202000.aspx?timeStamp=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&PopupPanel=On&CompanyID=xxxx+PREPROD+15.07.2024&InventoryCD=PM45++++++++++++++++
If I open it from Vivaldi :
https://xrp-flex.xxx.xxx/xxx/(W(10003))/pages/in/in202000.aspx?timeStamp=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&PopupPanel=On&CompanyID=xxxx+PREPROD+15.07.2024&
On vivaldi, some of the information passed as parameters in the URL is lost along the way! so I'm on the right page, but without the right information
I also don't understand, if I open these links, a second vivaldi window opens on the speedial, and then the link opens on the first window in a new tab...
So the link is truncated and a new window opens for nothing.
To solve this problem, I had checked in the settings to open popups in a new tab, but this doesn't solve the first problem.
It may be a simple matter to solve, but I don't have much idea. Help!
Thanks to all
@Baptiste39 said in URL Popup truncate:
timeStamp=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&PopupPanel=On&CompanyID=xxxx+PREPROD+15.07.2024&InventoryCD=PM45++++++++++++++++
I tested
http://localhost/?timeStamp=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&PopupPanel=On&CompanyID=xxxx+PREPROD+15.07.2024&InventoryCD=PM45++++++++++++++++
with 6.8.3381.48 in my locahost webserver and the request gets the PM45 and the + (is URL-encoded as Space)
Which Vivaldi version? Which OS version? See Help → About.
Which ERP is this, where can i find a demo?
Thanks for your help!
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
On Windows 11 Version 23H2
I don't think you can find it in demo.
It's acumatica XRP FLEX in French version.
There must be some javascript behind it, but I don't really understand it...
(I did test it on Edge, though, and the problem is only with vivaldi).
DoctorG Ambassador
@Baptiste39 6.8.3381.48 is the last.
Can you please post same code see in Edge and Chromium?
Baptiste39
Yes, it asks me to reboot to install, but I've got too many things open at the moment.
However, I don't think that's the problem, I've been dragging it along for several versions. I only realized yesterday, while testing Firefox, that my problem was with vivaldi.
It's the same code with edge :
@Baptiste39 Is that Edge? The code is broken.
javascript:void 0is not valid Javascript as a link.
Check Console errors!
The capture just above was EDGE, the one below is also EDGE.
But it works fine with EDGE...
When I run tests and switch from one browser to another, I don't really see any difference in the console.
@Baptiste39
void 0should not harm Vivaldi.
But that is only the code to disable opening the element in a tab.
I do not know how the ERP handle the link to open a popup.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Baptiste39 said in URL Popup truncate:
I don't think you can find it in demo.
It's acumatica XRP FLEX in French version.
I try if i can get a demo.
Yes, but I don't see the problem as such.
The link opens a popup, but it doesn't do anything on the page or on any other page.
Especially if it works with Edge and Firefox, which display the same "void" message.
I get this message in the console when I click on the link
It's pretty frustrating
@DoctorG said in URL Popup truncate:
I try if i can get a demo.
@Baptiste39 They wont give me any.
I have no time to wait hours or days to get a demo from a company with such software.
I understand, it's normal.
I was looking into giving you access with the maximum rights restriction, but since the problem concerns orders, there's too much customer data..
I'll see if I can find more information this weekend.
@Baptiste39 Please test my testcase with popup and void.
httpx://labs.gwendragon.de/test/test_cust.html
Does it open popup and data?
//Removed testcase now from my server.
I have no problems opening your link with Vivaldi, everything works identically between the two browsers.
@Baptiste39 Oh. Ok.
The i can not fiddle out what the issue could be on your ERP.
Had you tried a re-install of Vivaldi 6.8?
Had you tried Troubleshooting issues?
I suggest always to test with a fresh extra profile.