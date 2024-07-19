Hi!

I couldn't find a previous topic about this, but please correct me if I am wrong there.

Some additional options for the calendar sidebar would be appreciated. With Google calendar I always had the tasks sidebar open in my calendar. This can be achieved with the tasks panel in Vivaldi, but this opens the panel in the whole window (not just cal tab) and isn't something you can set to open by default with the calendar (as far as I can find.).

A similar option to have the sidebar set to agenda view would also be useful.