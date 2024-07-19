Calendar Sidebar options (agenda and task view)
CptnChicken
Hi!
I couldn't find a previous topic about this, but please correct me if I am wrong there.
Some additional options for the calendar sidebar would be appreciated. With Google calendar I always had the tasks sidebar open in my calendar. This can be achieved with the tasks panel in Vivaldi, but this opens the panel in the whole window (not just cal tab) and isn't something you can set to open by default with the calendar (as far as I can find.).
A similar option to have the sidebar set to agenda view would also be useful.
DoctorG Ambassador
@CptnChicken Yes, unfortunately the Tasks pane does only appear in Agenda view, in day, week, mont view the events ans task are shown both mixed.
I think a extra pane is useful in all calendar views.