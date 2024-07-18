Why can I not login with Vivaldi?
Streptococcus
This forum will not let me login with Vivaldi, but I am able to do so with LibreWolf and Safari. What is going on with the forum that it will not recognize the browser which it is supposed to be discussing?
Have you tried clear cache, cookies (etc,,etc)? .. → To add something of value to the Thread.
Streptococcus
I regularly clear the cache, but I dumped the cookies just in case. It did not make any difference. This was on July 18, not today, so the maintenance presumably was not ongoing.
I also found out that I was unable to submit any posts with either Vivaldi or Librewolf, so I have to use Safari.