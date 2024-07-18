@CodeProgrammer With the right tool it's quite easy.

https://sqlite.org/cli.html

d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default λ sqlite3 History "select count(*) from downloads;" 7

Or just use a GUI tool to open the History file and look at the number of rows in the downloads table.

https://sqlitebrowser.org

Before the problem can be reproduced in a consistent manner by a tester or developer, no fix will come. And storing 4+ years of downloads history is not something most users do so it's not a common issue.

It might help if you shared your History file - it sounds scary but a while back there was another user with a problem with a massive history file, I made a small SQL script to anonymize the file:

https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/tools/anonymize-history.sql

Feel free to check the DB in the GUI tool after running to make sure there's no identifiable data.

You can also create a bug report, make sure to specify the problem as clearly as possible, with screenshots if possible as well and attach the History file. This will allow a developer to have a look and fix the problem.

https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/

Post the VB-number you get here after reporting please.

Nor can I reproduce this in a clean profile for obvious reasons.

You might be able if you copied the History file over to the the new profile.

4+ YEARS of download history

Maybe, just maybe, you should consider cleaning up once in a while?