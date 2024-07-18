Download no longer show up in download history
CodeProgrammer
As the title suggests, whenever I download anything, it no longer shows in the download history panel.
================Edit=============================
I just tried searching for the latest download, and it turns out that it's still being recorded in the download history panel. The bug in question seems to be that once your download history reaches a certain point, the scroll arrows will no longer scroll downwards.
@CodeProgrammer Hi, what would this certain point be? 100? 200?
Can you reproduce from a clean profile?
The default sorting is really strange with the latest on the bottom, it makes no sense to - me so I reverse it to have the latest on the top of the list, might help.
I tend to clear my download history frequently, so I've never seen it.
CodeProgrammer
Good god, I'm not going to sit there and count up 4+ YEARS of download history. Nor can I reproduce this in a clean profile for obvious reasons.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@CodeProgrammer With the right tool it's quite easy.
https://sqlite.org/cli.html
d:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default λ sqlite3 History "select count(*) from downloads;" 7
Or just use a GUI tool to open the History file and look at the number of rows in the
downloadstable.
https://sqlitebrowser.org
Before the problem can be reproduced in a consistent manner by a tester or developer, no fix will come. And storing 4+ years of downloads history is not something most users do so it's not a common issue.
It might help if you shared your History file - it sounds scary but a while back there was another user with a problem with a massive history file, I made a small SQL script to anonymize the file:
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/tools/anonymize-history.sql
Feel free to check the DB in the GUI tool after running to make sure there's no identifiable data.
You can also create a bug report, make sure to specify the problem as clearly as possible, with screenshots if possible as well and attach the History file. This will allow a developer to have a look and fix the problem.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Post the VB-number you get here after reporting please.
Nor can I reproduce this in a clean profile for obvious reasons.
You might be able if you copied the
Historyfile over to the the new profile.
4+ YEARS of download history
Maybe, just maybe, you should consider cleaning up once in a while?
I`ve had same thing for a couple of months, just now did this:
Or just use a GUI tool to open the History file and look at the number of rows in the
downloadstable.
https://sqlitebrowser.org
They stop showing after 1000 downloads, but in the table there are 1268 right now.
@qaxo Then I guess the question is - would you be willing to share your History file, either in a bug report or after you've ran the anonymize SQL I posted?
Unless a Vivaldi developer can see the problem on their own system, things are not likely to be fixed.
I have tried myself to create a huge downloads list with SQL, but have failed as it's not as easy as it would seem, apart from actually downloading over 1000 files.
Yeah, no problem, it
s pretty big though, Ill upload it and send you a link.
An update: With good help from @qaxo I was able to reproduce the issue on my system, which means it can also be easily reproduced by a developer.
There is indeed a limit of 1000 entries in the Downloads panel and also the Downloads button drop-down.
I also found a bug report from 09/Mar/23:
VB-95865 Downloads panel has a 1000 items limit
This has a status Confirmed.
I will try to remind a developer about this, but my powers are limited.
Apparently the limit might be imposed as users were complaining (a long time ago) of slowness caused by having a very long downloads list - possibly because the browser has to query the file system for an icon for each download.
The internal Chromium downloads page shows the full list of downloads when scrolled down:
vivaldi://downloads
So that could be a workaround. It can even be added as a web panel if needed.
Another workaround is as already mentioned to simply sort the downloads panel in "reverse" order so the last downloads are at the top. IMO a more logical choice and should be the default, having the last downloads at the bottom of a long list makes little sense anyway.
barbudo2005
