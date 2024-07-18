Vivaldi button menu has red dot on gear icon (settings)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
When i open Vivaldi button menu of 6.8 Stable or 6.9 Snapshot, i see a pinkish dot in the gear " Settings" icon.
And idea what that is?
Never saw this before.
Android 10 / Vivaldi 6.8 (3388.135) + 6.9 (3412.4)
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG I can confirm this, but only with Vivaldi Android Beta.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Let us wait until a Vivaldi Android dev getting back from vacancy can tell.
-
I believe they are trying to point out the homepage customization feature - but if so, the dot should vanish after you look at it.
-
can't confirm this, but I have a customized menu
Android 13 Vivaldi 6.8.3388.135
-
I don't have the red dot on the last snap either, the gear is in the side menu like in the screenshots above.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sgunhouse said in Vivaldi button menu has red dot on gear icon (settings):
homepage customization feature
red dot does not vanish after customising startpage/homepage.
-
@DoctorG Yes, I did notice that. Until we find something that makes it go away (besides an update that fixes it), that's my theory.