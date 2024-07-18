Delete cookies and site data when Vivaldi is closed
Is there a way to clear cookies and site data on per website basis.
I thought Vivaldi had this feature before called Delete cookies and site data when Vivaldi is closed in Cookies area!
Has it been removed or moved to a new area i cannot find it!
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar
In older Chromium and Vivaldi there was a setting in internal page to globally delete cookies after exiting, but i can not find it anymore, seems Chromium dev team removed it.
Click on the padlock in address field, Cookies and site data, Manage on-device site data, near listed domain click the 3-dot-button menu, select "Delete when you close all windows"
HI
Thats great will it also remove history as well ?
@OsoPolar Sorry, i never used the setting, i do not know.
@OsoPolar no worries cheers for help on cookies
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar I tested with 6.8.3381.46 ; such website setting does not remove History.
That is what you needed?
Setting the Vivaldi website permission "Cookies" to Session Only.
This setting just toggles the setting in
chrome://settings/content/siteData
which is exactly the same.
Note that "Cookies and Site data" now includes also Local/Session Storage, IndexedDB and all other storage, not just cookies. Vivaldi should rename its settings "Cookies" to "Cookies and Site Storage" to be more inline with what it actually does - not just Cookies.
Third-party cookies are still handled with its own setting in Vivaldi, the corresponding Chromium page is:
chrome://settings/cookies
This is very confusing to inexperienced users since the changes due to Chromium planning to phase out third-party cookies.
@Pathduck said in Delete cookies and site data when Vivaldi is closed:
chrome://settings/content/siteData
Oh, i could not find it in internal chrome://settings/ page.
@Pathduck Where is it in chrome://settings/content ?
I do not see it.
No it does not remove history, this is handled in the Vivaldi "Save browsing history" setting.
Actually I don't know where the corresponding Chromium setting is for this. They have hidden it well or Chrome just no longer wants users to have this option, fortunately we have it in Vivaldi.
@DoctorG As always with Chromium, they hide things under multiple levels so users can't find it or give up.
Under "Additional content settings".
@Pathduck I hate the internal Chromium settings UI! Such bad UI is to keep users away.