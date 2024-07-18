Setting the Vivaldi website permission "Cookies" to Session Only.



This setting just toggles the setting in

chrome://settings/content/siteData

which is exactly the same.

Note that "Cookies and Site data" now includes also Local/Session Storage, IndexedDB and all other storage, not just cookies. Vivaldi should rename its settings "Cookies" to "Cookies and Site Storage" to be more inline with what it actually does - not just Cookies.

Third-party cookies are still handled with its own setting in Vivaldi, the corresponding Chromium page is:

chrome://settings/cookies

This is very confusing to inexperienced users since the changes due to Chromium planning to phase out third-party cookies.