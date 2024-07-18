Honestly - I don't think the bug is in Vivaldi, it's more like I messed something up in Windows, but I can't figure out what.

What's going on:

Vivaldi stopped playing videos in Netflix, HBO, Voyo (czech VOD service), X (extwitter) or Facebook (reels and classic videos).

When I view the same pages on the same computer in Chrome, they work normally.

Youtube works in Vivaldi without any problems.

What are my conditions:

I've been using Vivaldi for many years and videos have always worked flawlessly in it, both in stable versions and in snapshots. I'm currently using the stable version, the most up-to-date one.

I use Windows 10, everything is up to date. This is not a version of Windows 10 N, so the problem should not be an unupdated media pack.

What I've tried and it hasn't helped:

Clear cache and cookies

Completely delete Vivaldi and reinstall it cleanly

Trying an older version of Vivaldi

Uninstalling K-Lite Codecpack (I've been using it for years too) and then reinstalling it as well

Anyone have any idea what the problem might be and what else I could try? I'm saving the last resort, reinstalling Windows, for last.