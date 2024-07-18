Vivaldi stopped playing some videos
Honestly - I don't think the bug is in Vivaldi, it's more like I messed something up in Windows, but I can't figure out what.
What's going on:
Vivaldi stopped playing videos in Netflix, HBO, Voyo (czech VOD service), X (extwitter) or Facebook (reels and classic videos).
When I view the same pages on the same computer in Chrome, they work normally.
Youtube works in Vivaldi without any problems.
What are my conditions:
I've been using Vivaldi for many years and videos have always worked flawlessly in it, both in stable versions and in snapshots. I'm currently using the stable version, the most up-to-date one.
I use Windows 10, everything is up to date. This is not a version of Windows 10 N, so the problem should not be an unupdated media pack.
What I've tried and it hasn't helped:
Clear cache and cookies
Completely delete Vivaldi and reinstall it cleanly
Trying an older version of Vivaldi
Uninstalling K-Lite Codecpack (I've been using it for years too) and then reinstalling it as well
Anyone have any idea what the problem might be and what else I could try? I'm saving the last resort, reinstalling Windows, for last.
@Scalex What means stopped playing? Any error message on screen?
Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Please try following steps and tell if that helps.
- Disable AdBlocker on pages with videos
- Enable in Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration
- Update the Widevine codec by opening vivaldi://components, go down to section Widevine Content Decryption Module and click the Update button (can take a while dependant from load on download server)
- Uninstall K-Lite Codec Pack
- Repair Windows
Start Terminal/Command Line app
Run commands each
- Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth
- Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth
- Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
- shutdown -g -t 0
@Scalex said in Vivaldi stopped playing some videos:
videos in Netflix, HBO, Voyo (czech VOD service), X (extwitter) or Facebook (reels and classic videos).
I do not have any account at these media portals.
Not easy to test with out a link to such video.
Let us track what can happen with video playing.
Close all tabs
Open in Vivaldis address field
vivaldi://media-internals(Tab #1)
If you see many players entries, hit button "Hide Players"
Open a tab with the video site (Tab #2)
Start video
When nothing happens switch to tab #1
Copy the information seen there
Post here with </> button as a code block
Open
vivaldi://gpu
Copy section "Graphics Feature Status" and post here
@Scalex I checked https://www.facebook.com/100064625868090/videos/1586210092241228 and it play for me on Windows 11.
Media-Internals page looks like this
-
Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.46 Stable 64bit
Windows: Win 10 Pro 64bit 22H2, with all required updates
What means stopped playing? Any error message on screen?
So for example, on Netflix, the sample video in the background is not running on the homepage, and when I want to play a movie or series, the error message Code M7361-1253 pops up (I've gone through a lot of sites on how to solve this error, nothing helped).
On Facebook, instead of the video, it just spins this little circle indicating the video is loading, and then it ends with a message saying "Sorry you're having trouble playing the video" and a link to the solution page (which only advises "update browser")
Disable AdBlocker on pages with videos
I still have the internal adblock in Vivaldi disabled. I'm using the uBlock Origin extension, but of course as part of my testing for these problems I've turned it off. I turned off all extensions completely to make sure nothing was interfering.
Enable in Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration
I have enabled. I also tried disabling it, it still behaved the same.
Update the Widevine codec by opening vivaldi://components, go down to section Widevine Content Decryption Module and click the Update button (can take a while dependant from load on download server)
I keep all extensions and components up to date, so Widevine was up to date as well.
Uninstall K-Lite Codec Pack
Of course I also tried a full uninstall of the codecpack, including a registry cleanup. I also tried installing a two-month-old version of K-Lite and a two-month-old version of Vivaldi, because previously it played all the videos just fine. However, I'm not aware of having done anything in Windows in the last few days that has affected the playback of videos in Vivaldi at all. Plus, I find it weird that it crashes in Vivaldi and everything works flawlessly in Chrome. Otherwise, I have exactly the same extensions in Chrome as I do in Vivaldi (I have Chrome as a backup solution if a site in Vivaldi is having problems).
Repair Windows using DISM tool
No errors were found.
I couldn't copy it as code, the post exceeds the allowed length.
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Hardware accelerated
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Hardware accelerated
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Enabled
- Rasterization: Unavailable
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Unavailable
- Video Encode: Hardware accelerated
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Hardware accelerated
- WebGL2: Hardware accelerated
- WebGPU: Hardware accelerated
- WebNN: Disabled
@Scalex Can you play the following DRM-protected videos?
https://bitmovin.com/demos/drm
https://sample.pallycon.com/drm/shaka
As for the media-internals, you're supposed to click the player entry, you will see a log. Look for any errors.
If you need to copy+paste large chunks of text, use a paste service.
https://pastebin.com
https://pastebin.mozilla.org
https://0bin.net
etc.
You also need to find example urls of videos that won't play for you, that do not require an account to view, so others can test specific videos.
@Pathduck - No, neither video started for me (neither player in the other link).
I immediately tried the same thing in Chrome, everything played there.