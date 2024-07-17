When was your snapshot released? I don't actually use Snapshot- I'm a Soprano - and on our builds I finally received a fix for that issue yesterday. One word of advice though; the fix actuslly made my Vivaldi crash. That is to say, the image I had set as a background was not identified properly in the settings. So my advice ... make sure you have a proper background before the next update comes out. Set a one-color background if you have to, but do not leave it set to an image that does not display properly. After the next update (whenever that is for Snapshot) go ahead and set it to an image. But if it isn't set to something that displays properly before the update, it'll crash once the update comes out.