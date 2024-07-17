I have a number of speed dials (e.g., work, health, bills, etc.). set up on my browser Before the most recent update, opening a new tab always defaulted to my leftmost speed dial--which for me is 'work'. However, with the new update, it seems as though Vivaldi is storing my most recently used speed dial group, such that opening a new tab defaults to that group. That feature might be convenient for some but not for my use case.

I often have to share my screen with students or collaborators, and sometimes that involves searching for things on the web. I don't want to show pages I've saved on some of my speed dials, particularly those with personally revealing info (e.g., health or bills). However, if that was the last speed dial I was on at home, and I then have to screen share with a student or collaborator later at work, some of those internal pages will be shown.

It's not a huge deal, but this new feature is annoying (again for my use case; I can see how others might appreciate this feature). At any rate, I can't seem to locate the setting to turn off this new behavior. Anyone have any ideas?