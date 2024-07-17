Hello everyone on this forum,

I really like using Vivaldi on macOS, but there is one little problem that irritates me for some time now.

Sometimes, but not always, when I navigate backwards with command [ and going to a different website during the process, I cannot navigate forward with command ] to the original website. I have to use the navigation arrows in the interface of the program. Within a website, I can navigate with command [ and ] without an issue.

This happens on 2 different macs.

Is there a setting that I am missing?

Thanks for your help.