Vivaldi Profiles locked in Plasma 6 and not released when going into Hyprland
I have a Plasma 6 and Hyprland combo install on Arch Linux
I am facing the following issues
When running Vivaldi i can set up in hyprland login and sync everything runs fine. If i logout then into Plasma 6 and open Vivaldi it will only open if i secure profile it then opens. But if i go back to hyprland i am locked out of profile in vivaldi
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar Access rights?
Different password encryption keys switching between different KWallet or GNOME keyring?
Any strange errors/warninsg when you start Vivaldi in shell?
When i try to open in Plasam
[dale@dale-hypr ~]$ vivaldi
[63236:63260:0717/134514.969385:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.InvalidArgs: No such interface “org.freedesktop.portal.FileChooser”
[63236:63260:0717/134514.969444:ERROR:select_file_dialog_linux_portal.cc(287)] Failed to read portal version property
[63236:63236:0717/134515.003864:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(168)] KeystoreChecker: Profile Default: Encryted keystore changed or is now unavailable. This may result in lost cookies and other problems.
[63236:63236:0717/134515.003896:ERROR:vivaldi_message_box_dialog.cc(129)] Unable to show a dialog outside the UI thread message loop: Decryption Failed: Risk of Data Loss - Vivaldi could not unlock your secure key store. Without the key store, you will lose your saved logins, secure cookies, and some features like Sync, Mail, and Calendar will stop working.
Please quit now, unlock or repair your key store, and then try again. Do you really want to continue, but lose data?
[63236:63236:0717/134515.003916:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(173)] KeystoreChecker: Keystore unlock failed and user requested profile switch!
[63236:63236:0717/134515.003925:ERROR:profile_impl.cc(1185)] ProfileImpl: Profile validation failed, profile will be unusable.
[63277:63277:0717/134519.133699:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!
[63277:63277:0717/134524.622419:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar The the keystore on Plasma 6 is not the same as Hyprland. Are that different Linux users your login with? Do you use shared Vivaldi profile data?
@OsoPolar hi
There is only 1 user admin user which is me i have been using Vivaldi in Plasma 6 and Hyprland for over 8 months. But after a recent update which crashed my system so i did a fresh clean install but i am hit with this issue.
Vivaldi is stored in .conf/vivaldi as you probably know but seem now it cannot share it between Plasma 6 and Hyprland running both in Wayland!
Sorry Plasma terminal output
dale@dale-hypr ~]$ vivaldi
Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null)
[70271:70271:0717/135800.975031:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!
[70271:70271:0717/135810.622191:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!
So i have Vivaldi fully setup in Plasma when i open from terminal i get the following
[dale@dale-hypr ~]$ vivaldi
[74521:74521:0717/141650.603110:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[74521:74521:0717/141650.603954:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[74521:74521:0717/141650.605784:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[74521:74521:0717/141650.606131:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[74568:74568:0717/141704.982555:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!
[74568:74568:0717/141709.301743:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!
[74568:74568:0717/141709.303556:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times!
I will now logout and try again in hyprland
OK fails to load in Hyprland
/home/dale/Pictures/Screenshots/Screenshot_2024-07-17-14-21-45_30073.png
[dale@dale-hypr ~]$ vivaldi
[1838:1862:0717/142336.906063:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.InvalidArgs: No such interface “org.freedesktop.portal.FileChooser”
[1838:1862:0717/142336.906134:ERROR:select_file_dialog_linux_portal.cc(287)] Failed to read portal version property
[1838:1838:0717/142336.942759:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(168)] KeystoreChecker: Profile Default: Encryted keystore changed or is now unavailable. This may result in lost cookies and other problems.
[1838:1838:0717/142336.942788:ERROR:vivaldi_message_box_dialog.cc(129)] Unable to show a dialog outside the UI thread message loop: Decryption Failed: Risk of Data Loss - Vivaldi could not unlock your secure key store. Without the key store, you will lose your saved logins, secure cookies, and some features like Sync, Mail, and Calendar will stop working.
Please quit now, unlock or repair your key store, and then try again. Do you really want to continue, but lose data?
[1838:1838:0717/142336.942805:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(173)] KeystoreChecker: Keystore unlock failed and user requested profile switch!
[1838:1838:0717/142336.942813:ERROR:profile_impl.cc(1185)] ProfileImpl: Profile validation failed, profile will be unusable.
[1879:1879:0717/142341.099992:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!
[1879:1879:0717/142342.533614:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OsoPolar You just can't use the same profile in different OSes, even if it's the same dual-boot distro. It's simply not supported and it WILL break your encrypted data like passwords. This goes for all Chromium browsers, because the way user data is encrypted with a unique key in your OS keystore.
There are ways around it, but highly technical and requires you to understand your OS keystore types and how Chromium uses them.
See:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/767379
(I recommend you read the whole topic from start)
And read:
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/security/faq.md#Does-the-Password-Manager-store-my-passwords-encrypted-on-disk
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux/password_storage.md
https://www.linux.org/threads/what’s-the-chromium-safe-storage-in-wallet-manager.50095/