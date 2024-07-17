Problem occurs when trying to zoom any page with multitouch gesture on my M1 Air. It doesn't occur on sites where page itself handles the gesture - for example, Miro.

Also it crashes when I'm trying to autofill account data from Bitwarden's extension UI, but I'm not sure if it's a same problem.

Tried:

Wipe my profile

Clear browser cache folder

Fully deleted with AppCleaner

Issue persist for me for more than a year now.

When I open Vivaldi from a CLI, there's next output on crash:

[0717/130619.427747:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /Users/drun/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Crashpad/attachments/b7347d37-61e5-45b3-9d3f-36176e5776fd: No such file or directory (2) [0717/130619.427860:WARNING:crash_report_exception_handler.cc(235)] UniversalExceptionRaise: (os/kern) failure (5) [0717/130619.430085:WARNING:exception_types.cc(171)] EXC_CRASH should not contain exception 12 [0717/130619.707804:WARNING:exception_snapshot_mac.cc(70)] exception EXC_GUARD invalid in EXC_CRASH [0717/130619.725313:WARNING:crash_report_exception_handler.cc(235)] UniversalExceptionRaise: (os/kern) failure (5) [1] 3875 killed ./Vivaldi

I can't see any Vivaldi*.crash files in ~/Library/Logs/DiagnosticReports.

Right now I'm using 14.4.1 Sonoma. Please write If I can add any useful information.