I usually have a LOT of tabs open in my browser, and I'm used to accessing their content even if I'm offline (otherwise, I'd use bookmarks).

With Vivaldi, when I access tabs that were opened some time ago, Vivaldi tries to reload the content, and instead of seeing the content that was downloaded when I originally loaded that tab, I get an ERR_INTERNET_DISCONNECTED.

Any way to change this to the expected behavior? Thanks!