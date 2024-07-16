ERR_INTERNET_DISCONNECTED
I usually have a LOT of tabs open in my browser, and I'm used to accessing their content even if I'm offline (otherwise, I'd use bookmarks).
With Vivaldi, when I access tabs that were opened some time ago, Vivaldi tries to reload the content, and instead of seeing the content that was downloaded when I originally loaded that tab, I get an ERR_INTERNET_DISCONNECTED.
Any way to change this to the expected behavior? Thanks!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
This is because the tabs have been hibernated to not use memory when unused.
Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/memory-saver/
Default is disabled so I don't know why you have enabled it.
It might also be that Chromium will auto-hibernate some tabs if your system is running low on memory, no matter this setting. I have no idea, never tested it as I don't hoard tabs.
I haven't. And it's not.
Also, some of the pages in questions were simple Wiki-style pages with extremely low memory footprint.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gasparini Could be that Wifi on device lost connection or router was in energy saving mode.
Right click your device in "Device Manager" and check the settings in the "Power Management" tab. This could be the issue. If you are using a VM check the setting there as well.