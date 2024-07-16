vivaldi won't log in to a site
-
Over the last month or so (vivaldi update?) I have no longer been able to login to centerwellpharmacy.com. Logging in returns a page that says: "This page isn’t working If the problem continues, contact the site owner. HTTP ERROR 429"
For years there was no problem logging in to this site..
here is what I know:
-vivaldi is currently up to date
- have emptied cache and deleted cookies
- adding centerwellpharmacy.com to vivaldi ad/tracking blocking exception list and restarting vivaldi doesn't fix it.
- I have a number of extensions, which i have disabled and restarted vivaldi. the only one that makes a difference is "Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect" (seems there is another extension, simply called 'canvas blocker'). if it is disabled and viv restarted login works.
- canvas blocker? I have Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect in Edge. login works there.
- I have "Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect" in firefox. login works there.
- added centerwellpharmacy.com to canvas blocker exception list. still fails.
looks like there is some issue between vivaldi and Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect.
frankly, I don't expect vivaldi to fix it. Just thinking it might be useful to mention the issue.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@astro46 said in vivaldi won't log in to a site:
HTTP ERROR 429
This is an error that means "too many requests", which can mean either that the server is overloaded, or alternatively that there have been (according to the server) too many request from the client.
As disabling/removing the extension makes a difference, that could mean that the extension is sending many request to the server for some reason, enough to trigger the server's "overload protection system".
-
thanks. the error number was included for information purposes. I already knew what it meant, but this wasn't helping to solve the problem.
the various aspects that I listed indicate that it more than a momentary server overload or only the extension causing it.
the extension, as noted, isn't causing this behavior in other browsers.
edit: i should add that the extension was present in the past, when vivaldi did log in to the site. Of course, vivaldi updating wasn't the only thing that may have changed in the interim. Again, the two other browsers are not having the problem.