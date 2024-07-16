Over the last month or so (vivaldi update?) I have no longer been able to login to centerwellpharmacy.com. Logging in returns a page that says: "This page isn’t working If the problem continues, contact the site owner. HTTP ERROR 429"

For years there was no problem logging in to this site..

here is what I know:

-vivaldi is currently up to date

have emptied cache and deleted cookies

adding centerwellpharmacy.com to vivaldi ad/tracking blocking exception list and restarting vivaldi doesn't fix it.

I have a number of extensions, which i have disabled and restarted vivaldi. the only one that makes a difference is "Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect" (seems there is another extension, simply called 'canvas blocker'). if it is disabled and viv restarted login works.

canvas blocker? I have Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect in Edge. login works there.

I have "Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect" in firefox. login works there.

added centerwellpharmacy.com to canvas blocker exception list. still fails.

looks like there is some issue between vivaldi and Canvas Blocker - Fingerprint Protect.

frankly, I don't expect vivaldi to fix it. Just thinking it might be useful to mention the issue.