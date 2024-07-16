I have pages (on localhost, so not able to share links) containing <svg> elements. They are UML diagrams, embedding separate SVG files via <use> elements. For example, in "page.html" I may have

<svg> <use xlink:href="other.svg#element"/> </svg>

If I make changes to the "other.svg" file, they will not be seen if I reload "page.html". I have tried forced reload (Ctrl+Shift+R) and also having devtools open with "Disable cache" checked in the "Network" tab.

It seems that files referenced with <use> elements are cached in a way that differs from other content.

Is this a known problem, or is it worth submitting a bug report? (I couldn't find anything by searching this forum.)