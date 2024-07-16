Forced reload does not reload embedded SVG
I have pages (on localhost, so not able to share links) containing
<svg>elements. They are UML diagrams, embedding separate SVG files via
<use>elements. For example, in "page.html" I may have
<svg> <use xlink:href="other.svg#element"/> </svg>
If I make changes to the "other.svg" file, they will not be seen if I reload "page.html". I have tried forced reload (Ctrl+Shift+R) and also having devtools open with "Disable cache" checked in the "Network" tab.
It seems that files referenced with
<use>elements are cached in a way that differs from other content.
Is this a known problem, or is it worth submitting a bug report? (I couldn't find anything by searching this forum.)
@A11yCat Have you tested in other browsers, both Chromium-based and in Firefox?
Do you have a simple test case?
@Pathduck I hadn't, but of course I should have. I apologize.
Chrome behaves the same as Vivaldi, which is not surprising. Firefox, however, seems to work. A regular reload updates the referenced SVG.
A minimal test case would be an HTML page with the
<svg>element I showed in my first post, plus a separate "other.svg" file containing an element with
id="element". I can knock one up if you like, but it should be quite trivial
I should add that closing the tab and opening the page anew works: it loads the updated image. But that is an awkward workaround requiring several extra actions compared to a Ctrl+R. And I often need to update these things several times before I'm satisfied with the result.
@A11yCat said in Forced reload does not reload embedded SVG:
Chrome behaves the same as Vivaldi
Then it's a Chromium quirk.
I'm sure you can search and find several others on the web with the same issue.
Possibly it's only how the devtools logs things and the file is still updated?
@Pathduck Yes, the file is updated, but the change is not reflected in the page where it is embedded (while that tab is open).
@A11yCat Please report the bug for Chromium at bug tracker https://issues.chromium.org/issues?q=status:open
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Done. VB-108085,
The Chromium issue number is 353259715.
@A11yCat Thanks for report.
Looks like someone already did:
https://issues.chromium.org/issues?q=status:open svg cache
https://issues.chromium.org/issues/348598125
Using the example case in the issue I was able to reproduce in 6.8 as well as Edge, Chrome, Opera.
Going back to Vivaldi 6.7 it works fine:
I don't know what Vivaldi team can do about such issues anyway...
@Pathduck said in Forced reload does not reload embedded SVG:
I don't know what Vivaldi team can do about such issues anyway...
I think, they will wait until Chromium upstream gets a fix.
@Pathduck said in Forced reload does not reload embedded SVG:
Looks like someone already did:
https://issues.chromium.org/issues?q=status:open svg cache
Yes, that was me.
I don't know what Vivaldi team can do about such issues anyway...
Probably nothing. But they've asked for a testcase and confirmed the issue,.
@A11yCat No that's not the one you reported, just open the report I linked.
DoctorG Ambassador
All current Chromium-related have a broken caching with SVG at this time.
Still broken with Chromium 128.0.6600.0.
@Pathduck Ah, sorry. But that was reported as a devtools issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
@A11yCat No problem.
The Chromium dev team knows what to do with your report.