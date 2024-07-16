The never ever ending of Cookie Consent
Hello Vivaldi User!
I hope I placed this Thread in the right section..
Is there any Extension that can help me handle the insanely amount of Cookie Consent I have to go through while just casually browsing the web with Vivaldi?
If available; a small footprint extension that just simply "assists" me.
Thank you for your time reading!
(A special "poke" towards @Hadden89 , I did browse your Thread!)
@Gneno I’ve tried several extensions, it depends on the sites you visit which is different for all of us. What still works best for myself is this one ☛ https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/i-still-dont-care-about-c/edibdbjcniadpccecjdfdjjppcpchdlm. I would prefer to prefer https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/cookie-dialog-monster/djcbfpkdhdkaflcigibkbpboflaplabg, but it’s not as complete.
@Gneno I think cookie monster could be a good solution to check for (I guess will allow essential cookies by default).
In past I used i don't care about cookies (remove the screen) and consent-o-matic (allow part of cookies) but both have issues on some page (especially complex news sites).
The whole cookie matter is an huge mess as fiddling with the screen will likely break the site