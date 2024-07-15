I have no idea how syncing works. The last time I used it i ended up with a bunch of old stuff that I did not want.

I have a main computer which I want my other computers to sync to but I don't know how to tell Vivaldi it's my main computer.

I do not want to change my main computer in any way, in other words I do not want it to sync to anything period, I want it to remain as is. I want my other computers to sync to it. Simple as that.

I really want to avoid the disaster that happened last time I synced a computer.

Please help