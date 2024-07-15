Question about syncing
I have no idea how syncing works. The last time I used it i ended up with a bunch of old stuff that I did not want.
I have a main computer which I want my other computers to sync to but I don't know how to tell Vivaldi it's my main computer.
I do not want to change my main computer in any way, in other words I do not want it to sync to anything period, I want it to remain as is. I want my other computers to sync to it. Simple as that.
I really want to avoid the disaster that happened last time I synced a computer.
Please help
mib2berlin
@Stubby
Hi, it is not possible the choose a "main" device.
Sync work additive, if you add some bookmarks to a second device both get them after sync.
If I have to add a new device I delete all default bookmarks, for example.
If I forget this I have all default bookmarks on all devices.
So if you want to have all devices at the same state as the main computer you have to wipe the default profile on the other computers.
Not all is synced, some settings, theme, customized shortcuts are not.
Cheers, mib
Thanks. So where does the sync come from and is it possible to replace it with the info on my main computer?
mib2berlin
@Stubby
The sync data is on a Vivaldi server.
To get a clean state you have to reset the remote data on the server,
if you start sync again on the main system all information of the main system is uploaded to the server, all other devices get logged out.
If you not logged in on any device you don't know what is on the server.
To be sure I would create a new profile, start sync, reset remote data.
Then change to your default profile on main and start sync, upload start.
I know you can mess up your system with old data deleted month ago local but still on the server.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you sir. Is there a way to save everything locally in case something goes wrong?
mib2berlin
@Stubby
Yes, copy your profile folder "Default" to a save place or the complete Vivaldi\User Data folder.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
I mostly clear my caches before I backup, could be GB else.
I use this settings:
-
Thank you sir. Most helpful.