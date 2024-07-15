Hi,

I am facing an issue with Vivaldi where a webpage on one of my websites cannot access my Matomo instance as I get a net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT error in the developer console.

Both of the domains are hosted on my own virtual private server but I doubt this comes into play.

The Vivaldi blocking level was already configured for both websites to No Blocking. I thought this could be caused by an extension, so I visited the webpage in Incognito mode. Same deal.

I repeated the same procedure with Edge without incognito mode and there was no issue. Since the current issue does not happen with Edge, I guess it's limited to Vivaldi.

The issue happens even with the default privacy setting also set to No Blocking.

Does anyone think of any possible causes (other than the privacy setting and an extension) for a webpage facing a this request blocking error? More generally, is there a way to have more information other than the generic "(blocked:other)" text that one can see in the Status column of Network tab?

Thanks for any inputs.