Sync Setup not Completing
Sync has never worked for me even with the same standalone version on just one desktop & one notebook: I ended up with duplicated/triplicated Notes, long-ago deleted Bookmarks re-appearing, random duplicates in Reading List and so on.
Following a clean install on desktop with new profile and no third-party extensions I wish to try sync again but I can't get started. I wanted to Reset Remote Data to clear out the old jumbled data but I don't see what is described in https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-372/ or in https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/ lor anywhere else.
I logged in and somehow managed to get the elusive 'Reset Remote Data' to appear and clicking on it invited me to set a new encryption password (so I guess it reset the data) - but creating new password and clicking on 'Save and Continue' does nothing!
Service Status is reportedly OK. Having logged out I see //sync-internals shows Setup In Progress as 'true' and Transport State as 'Pending desired configuration' with Sync First-Time Setup Complete as 'false'. How can I continue with initial setup?
Standalone 6.8.3381.46 on Win10
DoctorG Ambassador
@Society Any security tool or hardware firewall in use?
@DoctorG Windows inbuilt firewall only.
Sync node content dump shows Server Connection as OK with a sync having taken place 4 minutes earlier plus Token Requests, etc. looking to be in order but many other values are 'uninitialized' or 0.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Since you want to use Sync, you must have Vivaldi set up on other devices as well, right? What if you try setting up the encryption password on a different device and then try login on the Vivaldi in question.
@jane-n, I used sync in the past in my old laptop, without second device, using sync as simple backup. Which also certainly was needed when my old Laptop died, without sync I would have lost all my bookmarks and passwords. Vivaldi sync has always been vital for me. Decrypt code is always save in two pendrives.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
True, though Sync's main purpose is to allow transferring browsing data between Vivaldis on different devices and keeping the data in sync, it can be used as a backup as well. But in order for that to work, it's vital to remember the Encryption Password and/or have a valid Backup Encryption Key stored somewhere.
@jane-n, true, lost encrytion code = lost of all data, yes or yes. The price of privacy and security.
@jane-n Aha! Approaching problem from opposite direction - excellent.
Same Standalone version on Notebook obviously required (and allowed me to enter) an Encryption Password and I was then able to select only 'Apps' (so as to minimise any unfortunate consequences). On the Desktop I found on Setting/Sync page that Vivaldi Account Log Out and then Login had to be performed first before a request for pre-existing Encryption Password appeared.
Sync proceeded and the node contents dump no longer shows 'Setup in progress' plus 'Sync First-Time Setup Complete' is now true. Many thanks.