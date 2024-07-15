Sync has never worked for me even with the same standalone version on just one desktop & one notebook: I ended up with duplicated/triplicated Notes, long-ago deleted Bookmarks re-appearing, random duplicates in Reading List and so on.

Following a clean install on desktop with new profile and no third-party extensions I wish to try sync again but I can't get started. I wanted to Reset Remote Data to clear out the old jumbled data but I don't see what is described in https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-372/ or in https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/ lor anywhere else.

I logged in and somehow managed to get the elusive 'Reset Remote Data' to appear and clicking on it invited me to set a new encryption password (so I guess it reset the data) - but creating new password and clicking on 'Save and Continue' does nothing!

Service Status is reportedly OK. Having logged out I see //sync-internals shows Setup In Progress as 'true' and Transport State as 'Pending desired configuration' with Sync First-Time Setup Complete as 'false'. How can I continue with initial setup?

Standalone 6.8.3381.46 on Win10