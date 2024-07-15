Not always retrieving mail
I am using goDaddy mail via MS Outlook 365 on the web.
I really, really want to use Vivaldi mail.
I am using Windows 10 with all updates applied on a Lenovo P72 laptop w 64 GB memory.
Sometimes my mail is retrieved, and sometimes it is not. It shows me my mail from a few days ago.
I cannot get Vivaldi mail to get the current mail. On other days it will get the current mail.
I ran the command suggested and I got a lot of errors. One error is "Error: Unexpected char at position 18"
I don't have a clue what that means or how to fix it.
I welcome any suggestions on how to get my current mail consistently.
I am having other problems w Vivaldi mail that I will not save for another day. I am not sure that it is ready for prime time just yet.
edwardp Ambassador
@algreene You can add a Microsoft-hosted e-mail account (Outlook, MSN, Hotmail) to the Vivaldi Mail client, but it does not support the Microsoft Outlook 365 protocol, Microsoft Exchange, as it's proprietary.