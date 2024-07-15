I am using goDaddy mail via MS Outlook 365 on the web.

I really, really want to use Vivaldi mail.

I am using Windows 10 with all updates applied on a Lenovo P72 laptop w 64 GB memory.

Sometimes my mail is retrieved, and sometimes it is not. It shows me my mail from a few days ago.

I cannot get Vivaldi mail to get the current mail. On other days it will get the current mail.

I ran the command suggested and I got a lot of errors. One error is "Error: Unexpected char at position 18"

I don't have a clue what that means or how to fix it.

I welcome any suggestions on how to get my current mail consistently.

I am having other problems w Vivaldi mail that I will not save for another day. I am not sure that it is ready for prime time just yet.