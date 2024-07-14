Why no Vivaldi in Snap or Debian Ubuntu repository?
-
Just tried to give Vivaldi a try on my Ubuntu laptop and for some reason I can find Opera, Brave, Firefox and bunch of other browsers, but no Vivaldi. Not in Debian or in Snap repositories. Why not? Whose "fault" is this? Ubuntu's or Vivaldi's? Such a shame you can't install Vivaldi with 2 clicks through official repository. I most certainly have no intention to type long noodles of commands into Terminal just to install this thing.
So, why isn't it there?
-
@rejzor This has been asked before... See:
Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rejzor There are Flatpak packages of Vivaldi.
As i remember Snap package was planned but not released yet.
-
@rejzor The Flatpak is not official.
There is a .deb Vivaldi package which is for Debian-based systems.
After downloading, running
sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_(version)_amd64.debin a terminal, will install it and add the Vivaldi repository.
-
@edwardp But why Terminal? Why is it expected from average user who wants to use Vivaldi on most popular Linux distro to use terminal with idiotic noodle commands no one can ever memorize? Why can't it just be a click or two from the "App Store" and it's installed. Firefox is there, Chrome is there, Chromium is there, Opera is there, Brave is there, just not Vivaldi. WHY?!
-
@rejzor In Debian KDE, when the .deb file is launched/opened from the Dolphin file manager, it launches Discover, in which it can be installed from there. It's an option. All-GUI. I'm sure it's possible to install in a similar GUI fashion with other Linux desktops.
-
@edwardp Again, why not in official repository for it? So you look for it like any other app. And you literally find all of them there. Except Vivaldi for some dumb reason.
-
-
@edwardp It's weird because for some reason ALL browsers are included, just not Vivaldi. Don't you find that very odd?
-
@rejzor No.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rejzor Ask the maintainer of the app store of your Linux why they do not add Vivaldi.
-
stilgarwolf
@rejzor Not ALL browsers are included.
See https://www.debian.org/distrib/packages.
-
JoelYoung Ambassador
@rejzor said in Why no Vivaldi in Snap or Debian Ubuntu repository?:
@edwardp But why Terminal? Why is it expected from average user who wants to use Vivaldi on most popular Linux distro to use terminal with idiotic noodle commands no one can ever memorize? Why can't it just be a click or two from the "App Store" and it's installed. Firefox is there, Chrome is there, Chromium is there, Opera is there, Brave is there, just not Vivaldi. WHY?!
If one is going to use Linux, one must learn a new paradigm, which means using the Terminal for many things. I've only been using it since April, and already comfortable with it.
-
It's best to use
dpkg -ion Debian/DEB-based distributions and
rpm -ion RPM-based distributions, in a terminal, to initially install Vivaldi from the respective downloaded package.
Then use the distro's recommended update process (apt, zypper, yast, dnf, etc.) for future updates.
-
themet4lgod
@rejzor I get what you're saying, but, in essence, Linux is a terminal heavy OS. Without the memorization of the command, you can just download the .deb and then run
# Ran this on Ubuntu
sudo apt install -y ~/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_6.8.3381.48-1_amd64.deb
and it'll install.
-
@rejzor Not all other browsers are included as stable package.
Only as Flathub versions.
I never use flathub and have excluded it's applications from software manager.
Beside Firefox and Chromium you will hardly find any other non-flathub browser in the list, not even Opera. But as soon as you have downloaded and installed Vivaldi or Opera, they are in the game, i.e. in the repositories.
-
Will Vivaldi auto update when installed using DEB installer or do I have to manually update it afterwards?
-
@rejzor said in Why no Vivaldi in Snap or Debian Ubuntu repository?:
Will Vivaldi auto update when installed using DEB installer or do I have to manually update it afterwards?
The .DEB installer will add Vivaldi repositories automatically and Vivaldi will auto-update using the user's preferred method of updating their system (apt/apt-get, nala, synaptic).
-
@edwardp I don't use any Terminal or apps to update other than App Center in Ubuntu. Will this auto update anyway? I really don't have time or nerves to fiddle with Terminal constantly.
-
@rejzor said in Why no Vivaldi in Snap or Debian Ubuntu repository?:
@edwardp I don't use any Terminal or apps to update other than App Center in Ubuntu. Will this auto update anyway? I really don't have time or nerves to fiddle with Terminal constantly.
The terminal is used in Linux a lot, which is why I referenced those methods of updating.
I do not know how Ubuntu's App Center works, as I've never used it, but the KDE desktop offers a GUI software installer and updater called Discover, which will auto update Vivaldi, as long as the repositories are installed from the .DEB package. If Ubuntu's App Center will otherwise update an entire Ubuntu system, including already-installed Ubuntu packages, then I would expect that to update Vivaldi as well.