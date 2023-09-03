Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are
-
I just installed Linux Mint Cinnamon today and find that the Software Manager lists pretty much every browser anyone is using these days - except Vivaldi (and Otter).
The Software Manager only knows these browsers: Brave, Epiphany, Tor, Midori, Yandex, Ghorstery, Mullvad, Netsurf, Qutebrowser, Firefox, Chromium, Lynx, Librewolf, Konqueror, Chrome, Falkon, Dillo, Edge, Waterfox, Opera, Eolie, Floorp
Anyone know how to change that?
-
greybeard Ambassador
I don’t recommend the GUI software manager. Use Synaptic instead.
Open as Admin., Refresh, then there are several way to filter for types of software or just use the Search function for Vivaldi.
Good Luck
-
@greybeard I did manage to install Vivaldi anyway - that's not the point. I just think Vivaldi should also be part of the packages that are offered by default
-
@WildEnte said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
I just think Vivaldi should also be part of the packages that are offered by default
Anyone know how to change that?
The only way to see this is to tell them (and probably persuade them)
-
edwardp Ambassador
https://vivaldi.com/partners/linux/ has information. Thanks to @thomasp for the link.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I guess, it is not in Mint Software Manager because of not fully open source/free software or an other linuxian-religious policy.
I can no find any hint how get get into this list of the Software Manager.
But i asked them https://github.com/linuxmint/mintinstall/issues/392
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
I can no find any hint how get get into this list of the Software Manager.
the SM shows what's in the official repos and flatpaks, Vivaldi is not FOSS nor a flatpak version exists, there's no way to get it into the list -> repos, unless one persuades Mint developers to do so.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro I wait for answer of Mint devs now.
And if they do not want, it is their problem of Linux religion.
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
it is their problem
and Vivaldi's (or more precise the V. community's) for not providing a flatpak version -for whatever reason that is-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro Yes, but are we losing so much Vivaldi users if the browser is not in Mint "App Store"?
-
@DoctorG No, I wouldn't say so, I think this thread has more of a didactic value about different distros, FOSS and flatpaks. But who knows, sometimes dreams come true.
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
I guess, it is not in Mint Software Manager because of not fully open source/free software or an other linuxian-religious policy
Edge and Opera are included so no, it's not a matter of open source. I'm generally careful to make assumptions about motives. They are usually wrong
-
@WildEnte said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
Edge and Opera are included so no, it's not a matter of open source.
It very much can be, as many distros are very sensitive on that matter, Linux Mint just "allows access" to what browsers are available on flathub.org, without any obligation/involvement on their part. (In the "flatpak way" of distributing software devs/maintainers of flatpaks are responsible for providing/patching the software and legal matters, not the distro maintainers). As said, Vivaldi does not provide [for mostly technical (and to a percentage legal -see proprietary codecs-) reasons] a flatpak version. Edge, Opera, other closed-source browsers are (unofficial) flatpak versions there.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@edwardp said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
https://vivaldi.com/partners/linux/ has information. Thanks to @thomasp for the link.
Yes I agree on all points.
It has been a while since I've Mint on a machine. At the time Mint had its own "Store" of available applications but many were missing (Vivaldi) but were avaoilable through the Synaptic Package Manager. I believe that's how I got it then(?) but maybe I did a direct download(?).
Can't recall.
Anyway, glad you got it up and running
-
DoctorG Ambassador
But i asked them
no reaction yet; i guess they are not interested.
-
edwardp Ambassador
-
The Vivaldi browser is included in the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE 6) Software Manager (repository), not in Linux Mint 21.2 (so far).
-
@TF-19 Can't find it http://packages.linuxmint.com/search.php?release=faye§ion=any&keyword=vivaldi , you sure about that?
-
I am using LMDE6 and I can find it there. I don't know, why you can't find it, but it should also be possible to download and install Vivaldi by downloading it from Vivaldi.com.
-
@TF-19 said in Vivaldi not listed in Linux Mint Software Manager but "all" other browsers are:
I am using LMDE6 and I can find it there.
I think you added the repo yourself (by getting Vivaldi from vivaldi.com obviously) and forgotten about that
post your
apt show vivaldi*so that we can take a look at the repo, if it is included somewhere in
.debianor
.linuxmint
I know that it isn't included in the Debian 12 bookworm repos and the above search just showed blank as well, so